Departure of Board Chair Todd Lalonde leaves many looking for trustee seats

The Chair of the board of trustees for the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario will not be seeking re-election. Todd Lalonde who has been a trustee for 16 years, also holding the role of vice-chair and chair for 11 years, leaves a big hole the Board's leadership.

"I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to be a part of this board and make decisions in the best interest of our students. I am extremely grateful for the support that has been provided to me by my fellow colleagues and trustees throughout this amazing journey. It has been an honour and a privilege to serve the students in this leadership role," Lalonde said. "I would like to thank my fellow trustees, our board directors, present and past, and the administrative team for their guidance over the years."

In Lalonde's exit, many people have put their names in the running to take that spot. Eight people throughout the Catholic board are running for a seat on the board of trustees. Across all the wards, dozen of names have been submitted before the deadline for the municipal election.

The election will take place on October 24th.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray