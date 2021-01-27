Dibble Street East reconstruction approved by Prescott Town Council 

The reconstruction of Dibble Street East between Edward and Boundary has been approved by Prescott's Town Council.

The roughly $2.5 million project will be completed in two phases and includes replacing aging sewer and water lines, with the first phase to begin this year.

Prescott Mayor Brett Todd said the town was looking forward to getting the project started this year.

"Dibble Street East is one of the older streets in town and needs some serious reconstruction," he said.

The second phase of the project will begin two years after the first phase is completed.

Town Council also approved maintenance work for the Edward Street overpass that will cost just over $200,000. That work is expected to completed this year.