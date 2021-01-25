Dispute leads to assault, weapons charges

A 29-year-old man faces assault and weapons charged after an argument at a midtown Kingston hotel escalated.

Kingston Police said a fight broke out between two men around 10 p.m. Thursday after an argument. One of the men assaulted the other and shouted threats and obscenities at him, according to police, with the victim able to leave the area.

A suspect was found by police in the parking lot a short time later and a search turned up a taser in his jacket pocket. Police said officers also found the man was violating court-imposed conditions.

The unnamed man has been charged with assault, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon and two counts of breaching probation.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.