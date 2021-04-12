Doctor warns of possible fourth wave if Ontario reopens too soon after third

For the second day in a row, Ottawa’s top doctor, Vera Etches, is warning Ottawa residents about rising COVID-19 cases.

Ottawa set another daily case record Sunday with 370 cases reported. It’s the third record in as many days, following Ontario's own records on both Friday and Sunday.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think we’ve crested in the third wave yet,” infectious diseases expert and member of Ontario’s Vaccination Task Force Dr. Isaac Bogoch said.

Despite the concerns about the growing third wave, Dr. Bogoch is already warning of the possibility of a fourth.

“If we come out of this third wave quickly and you rapidly re-open, I don’t think it would come to anyone’s surprise that you would see another bump in cases. You will,” he said.

Already, the third wave has wreaked havoc on hospitals in Ottawa and across the province. Bogoch says that was due to the close proximity of the timing of the second and third wave, something that could happen again if a fourth was to occur.

“Hospitals are rather quick to fill up but take a long time to decompress and having wave three so close to wave two didn’t really allow the healthcare system to decompress and that’s been extremely problematic,” he said.

The fourth wave isn’t inevitable. Stricter public health measures and a strong vaccination campaign, as well as increased public adherence to the lockdown measures, are all part of the solution, according to Bogoch.

But even after the 28-day stay-at-home order ends, a return to normal—or even the provincial colour-coded framework—could see Ontario facing another wave.

“In and of itself, [the colour-coded framework] probably needs to be tightened up a bit even with having more and more vaccines administered over the next 28 days,” Bogoch said.

Bogoch said the vaccination effort needs to focus on essential workers, particularly those in the hardest hit areas of the city.

“If we truly can vaccinate, or have at least a first dose in 60 per cent of adults by the time this four week stay-at-home order is over, it will be extremely helpful,” he said.

Ultimately, Bogoch says our actions now will determine if we have a fourth wave.

“We have to get this under control. We have to get this done and over with. We’re just hoping everyone keeps trying their best and that we can get these numbers under control,” Mark Kaluski added.