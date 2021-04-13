Don't swerve to avoid animals: OPP

Prince Edward County OPP are warning drivers not to swerve to avoid animals on the roadway after a car rollover in Wellington.

Police said a car swerved to avoid a fox on the Loyalist Parkway around 7:30 a.m. Sunday and the car ended up rolling into the ditch.

The driver wasn't hurt in the incident but police are using the incident as a warning to drivers to not make sudden movements to avoid animals on the road.

OPP said drivers should reduce their speed quickly, steer straight and stay in control of their vehicle.