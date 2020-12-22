Downtown Church looks to make room for the homeless 

St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in downtown Kingston is looking for ways to use its former Manse as housing for those who are homeless in the area.

The church has put out a call for ideas and suggestions on how to re-purpose the historic building at Queen and Clergy Street and would especially like to hear from area advocacy groups.

"St. Andrew's Church acknowledges the affordable housing crisis in our community, and our congregation feels that making the Manse available to an agency might be a way to address the housing issues we face," the church's Minister, Rev. Andrew Johnston said in a news release.

The former Manse at the church has been used to house intentional students in the past and the rent paid has been "a modest but important source of income for the maintenance" of the building, the church said.

It said a committee had been struck to find a partner interested in leasing the space, with an eye for sustainability and safety.

"We are interested in hearing about unique and innovative ideas," committee chair David Holland said in a news release.

"We are inviting expressions of interest from groups interested in providing evidence-based housing solutions, in a safe, dignified and sustainable manner."

"We have this great physical asset, which could be used to make a difference in people's lives in a very real and tangible way," Johnston said.

Interested groups can submit expressions of interest by Jan 31 with more information available on the Church's website.