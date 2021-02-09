Driver charged after going wrong way on Highway 401

A Kingston man faces a slew of charges after a vehicle was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 401 early Sunday morning.

Lennox and Addington OPP said the vehicle was spotted going westbound in the eastbound lanes near Camden East around 6:15 a.m. Sunday, where an off-duty officer tried to pull the car over but it sped away from the scene and continued on the highway. Police said the car eventually crashed into a fence on the south side of the Highway and fled on foot.

Officers later found a residence on Sharpe Road had been broken into and an ATV and $7,000 in cash were stolen from the home.

An ATV was pulled over on Vent Road and police arrested the man in connection to the theft and the police chase on the highway.

Joshua Stephan Godfrey, 36, faces a total of 10 charges, including driving the wrong way on a highway and theft of a motor vehicle, theft over $5,000 and possession of methamphetamine.

Godfrey was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.