Driver dead after tractor-trailer hits Belleville home

The driver of a tractor-trailer is dead the rig he was driving slammed into a home in Belleville on Monday.

Belleville Police said it happened around 1:45 p.m. after the tractor-trailer veered off Old Highway 2 east of Mitchell Road in the city's far-east end.

A 59-year-old man from Nobleton, Ont. who was driving was taken to Belleville General Hospital, according to police, but later died of his injuries.

No one inside the home was hurt.

Police are seeking witnesses to the crash as the investigation remains ongoing.