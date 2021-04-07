Driver faces drug charges after Highway 17 rollover

A car rollover on Highway 17 in Whitewater Region has led to drug charges against the driver.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP said the single-vehicle crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 17 east of Whitewater Road and saw a car roll into the ditch and land on its roof.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries but police said cocaine was found in the car.

Kayla Ashley Dutfield, 28, of Ottawa is charged with careless driving and drug possession.

