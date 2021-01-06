Drug-impaired driving charges laid in Laurentian Valley crash

OPP have charged a 45-year-old man with impaired driving after a single-vehicle crash in Laurentian Valley Township on New Years Eve.

Police said the accused drove his vehicle into a ditch on the side of Highway 41 around 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 31.

The driver and passenger were not hurt in the crash.

Paul Alexander Brownlee of North Algona-Wilberforce Township has been charged with impaired driving and has had his vehicle impounded and license suspended for 90 days.

He is set to appear in court on Jan. 21.

-From CFRA's Dave Phillips