Drug trafficking charges laid after Quinte West traffic stop

Two people face drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop by Quinte OPP on Monday morning.

Police said officers pulled a car over on Dundas Street East in Trenton after the driver was seen talking on their cell phone but inside the car, police found fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. Police said the driver was also driving with a suspended license.

Michael Steacy, 40, of Napanee and Kristoffer Gardiner, 30, are both charged with three counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, breach of probation and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000. Steacy is also charged with driving while suspended and driving with a cell phone.