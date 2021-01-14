Drugs and weapons seized from Prescott home, man faces charges

One man faces charges after OPP executed a search warrant at a home in Prescott where large amounts of narcotics were seized.

OPP said officers seized a large quantity of narcotics including suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and cannabis, from a home on Wood Street.

Weapons were also found during the search, which included a machete, a high powered pellet gun and what police called other items associated with drug trafficking.

Christopher Deline, 31, of Prescott is charged with three counts drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon when prohibited and breach of probation.

Police said the investigation was continuing.

-From CFRA's Dave Phillips