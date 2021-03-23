Drugs, loaded handgun seized by OPP during Napanee traffic stop

Two people from the Toronto-area face charges after drugs and a loaded handgun were seized during a traffic stop on Highway 401 in Napanee.

The vehicle was pulled over around 5:30 p.m. Friday because it was travelling at an unusually slow speed and officers observed cannabis in plain view and searched the car further.

Police said officers seized 13 grams of cocaine and a loaded handgun that was reported stolen earlier in the year.

Josua Z. Mufuele, 20, from Whitby and Benny K. Panda, 19, from Scarborough both face a total of 12 charges including drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of stolen property, among others.