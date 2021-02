A 20-year-old from Eganville faces charges and has had his license suspended after police said he was caught going 171 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

Killaloe OPP said the man was stopped in a pickup truck just after 9 p.m. Sunday on Highway 41 in Bonnecherre Valley.

The unnamed man has been charged with stunt driving, while the vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. The driver has also had their license seized and suspended.