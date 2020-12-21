Eight new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County since Friday

Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Renfrew County since Friday including three infections linked to a Pembroke dental office.

The three new cases at the unnamed dental office were confirmed by the Renfrew County and District Health Unit over the weekend, as it said the cases were linked to a visitor from a locked-down region in the province.

Dr. Robert Cushman, Acting Medical Officer of Health for Renfrew County, said the new cases show how quickly the virus can spread and reminded residents to stick to their households for the upcoming holiday season.

The eight new cases and one recovery mean 15 active cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County as of Monday morning with no patients in hospital.

Ontario reported another 2,316 cases on Sunday, the sixth straight day over 2,000 new infections. 27 more deaths were also reported by the province, while 875 remain in hospital and 261 in Intensive Care.

Sources tell CTV News the Ontario government will impose a lockdown on the whole province as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday to stop the spread of COVID-19 as cases continue to rise across the province.