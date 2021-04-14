Eight new cases of COVID-19, infections steadily rise

Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported in Renfrew County Tuesday as active cases continue to trend higher in the area.

There are now 47 active cases in the region, an increase from the high teens and low 20's the area had seen last week.

Three people are being treated in hospital for the virus including two people in intensive care.

Dr. Robert Cushman, Acting Chief Medical Officer for Renfrew County, continued to urge residents to follow public health guidelines in an update on Tuesday.

"Our numbers are worse today than they've ever been," Cushman said, adding that younger people are being hospitalized because of the virus across the province.

"It's imperative that we all do what we can to get us through the rest of April and into early May," he said.

"It's only in this way that we can keep wave three and the variants at bay and if not, we're going to be in big trouble and in fact, we're already in trouble."

Cushman said infections in the area have been driven by businesses and employees not following public health protocols, as he urged residents to be cautious.

In the Outaouais, cases remain at record levels as a record 290 cases were reported Monday followed by another 245 cases on Tuesday. The explosion in cases has led lockdown orders to be extended to the entire region of Quebec starting on Wednesday.

The nighttime curfew will be at 8 p.m. and schools and non-essential businesses will remain closed.

Ontario reported 3,670 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, slightly lower than Monday's numbers, while the infection rate hit the highest point in a year.

The positivity rate on Tuesday was at 10.3 per cent, the highest since last March when the province's testing capacity was no where near where it is today.

Hospitalizations continue to rise with over 1,800 people now in Ontario hospitals and 626 patients in intensive care.

Health Minister Christine Elliot said Monday the province will add hundreds of critical care beds this week to help with an influx of COVID-19 cases that is pushing the health-care system to the brink.