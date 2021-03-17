Eight new cases of COVID-19, outbreak declared at Mountain Grove school

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston on Tuesday while an outbreak has been declared at a school north of the city.

The eight new cases pushes the number of active cases to 40 in KFL&A but no patients are being treated in hospital.

KFL&A Public Health declared an outbreak at Land O'Lakes Public School in Mountain Grove on Tuesday after a student tested positive for the virus. It follows another case reported in a staff member earlier in the week.

The Limestone District School Board both the student and the staff member are in self-isolation and the school remains open for in-person learning.

