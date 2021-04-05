Eight new cases of COVID-19 reported Easter Sunday, infections stable

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston on Sunday as active cases have remained steady in the area.

There are now 60 active cases, a dip from the nearly 100 almost two weeks ago, a considerable drop over the course of the last 10 days.

One person is being treated in hospital with the virus.

Data from Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health show no variants of the virus were detected within in Sunday's new cases.

Ontario is expected to reveal two days' worth of COVID-19 statistics on Monday after foregoing Easter Sunday's usual case count because of the holiday. The province reported 3,000 new cases each of Friday and Saturday, the highest levels seen in months.

Hospital capacity across the province remains strained, with 467 people currently in hospital, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

Kingston and the rest of Ontario were put into a 28-day shutdown as of Saturday in response to spreading variants and increased hospitalizations.

