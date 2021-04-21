Eight new cases of COVID-19, top doctor says cases have likely 'plateaued'

Cases of COVID-19 continue to trend down in the Kingston area but the top doctor for KFL&A is still asking for vigilance during the current stay-at-home order.

Eight new cases of the virus were reported on Tuesday along with 14 people that had recovered, which sent active cases down to 88 in the area. One person remains being treated for the virus in hospital.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer for KFL&A, said Tuesday that while the local curve appears to have flattened or "plateaued" when it comes to cases, variants of the virus still leave residents at risk.

"I'm a little worried, we have cases in almost every community within KFL&A," Moore told MOVE FM's Reid and Ben on Tuesday.

"The vast majority are variants and some of them are the South African variant," Moore said, noting the more severe nature of the variants.

Residents are being asked to continue to follow public health advice and stay at home as much as possible during the current stay-at-home order from the province.

Ontario as a whole reported 3,469 new cases on Tuesday, a slight dip from the previous days over 4,000, but hospital admissions remain at all-time highs.

There are 2,360 people in hospital for treatment as of Wednesday morning and 773 are being treated in the intensive care unit. 507 people are breathing with the help of ventilators.

Provincial data shows 90,409 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Ontario since Monday's report.