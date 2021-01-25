Eight new COVID-19 cases in Kingston over weekend

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston over the weekend as one person also recovered from the virus.

Five cases were reported on Saturday by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health along with three on Sunday. There are 18 active cases of the virus in the area as of Monday morning which includes two patients in hospital, one of which is in the Intensive Care Unit.

The province as a whole counted 50 more deaths linked to the virus on Sunday as it recorded 2,417 new cases, while over 1,400 people remain in Ontario hospitals. 5,803 people have now died from COVID-19 in Ontario since the start of the pandemic.

Ontario data showed that 4,427 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered between Saturday and Sunday, as delayed shipments from Pfizer are expected to slow down distribution for the next few weeks. The Kingston-area said it will be altering its vaccine plan based on supply and that vaccinations have temporarily halted until it gets a delivery of more shots.

