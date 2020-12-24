Eight new COVID-19 cases, no changes for Kingston Hospitals during lockdown

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston Wednesday as the area gets prepared for a 28-day lockdown to start on Boxing Day.

For the second straight day, twice as many people recovered from the virus in the Kingston-area, which moved the number of active cases to 72 in the region with one patient in hospital.

Ontario reported 2,408 new cases, it's ninth day above 2,000 on Wednesday, as well as 41 more deaths from the virus, while over 1,000 people remain in hospital.

With a lockdown on the horizon in the wake of rising cases across the province, Kingston Health Sciences Centre said non-emergencies will continue to despite the shut down.

David Pichora, CEO of KSHC said Wednesday that the provincial restrictions are welcome to prevent hospitals in the province "from being increasingly overwhelmed in the coming weeks."

"At this time, we have not received a provincial directive to reduce our non-emergency surgical activity and clinic work," Pichora said in a news release, adding they would continue but the situation would be monitored on a daily basis based on number of COVID-19 cases, supplies, bed capacity and staffing.

"Our priority remains providing acute care and critical care, and we will provide as much non-emergency care for as long as we can do so safely for our patients and staff. Our hospital sites are safe places in which to receive care, and patients should not hesitate to come to the hospital for the care they need."

If surgeries and other appointments need to be re-scheduled, KHSC said patients will be notified by phone by their surgeon or specialist's office.

"We continue to follow provincial guidelines and have a plan in place to make up to 15 per cent of our bed capacity available within hours to respond to a surge in patients needing care related to COVID-19," Pichora said.

Hospital access remains restricted with a limited number of family allowed along with patients.

Pichora urged residents to follow all public health guidelines, including limiting contacts to their household, as a way to protect their family and community along with health-care workers.

The City of Kingston has made a number of changes to municipal services in response to the province-wide lockdown, as health officials hope the Kingston-area can be let out of the shutdown early because of both low COVID-19 case counts in the area and the number of patients in hospital.