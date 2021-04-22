Eight new COVID-19 cases, two people now in hospital

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston on Wednesday as a second person was admitted to hospital with the virus.

Active cases have been slowly declining in the region but 85 active cases remain in KFL&A as of Thursday morning. Two people are in hospital, up one from the previous day, while one of the two is being treated in the intensive care unit.

Another variant of the virus was also reported on Wednesday, one of 276 detected so far in the area as they have now become the dominant strains.

Ontario reported 4,212 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, back above 4,000 after a brief stint below on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations remain a top concern for health officials, as 2,335 are in hospital with the virus and 790 are in intensive care, a number that continues to grow daily. 566 people are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

In response to rising hospitalizations, Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams issued a directive to hospitals on Wednesday ordering the stop of all non-urgent surgeries.

