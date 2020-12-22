Eleven new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, lockdown coming

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark on Monday as the province announced it was imposing a lockdown on the entire province.

The eleven cases on Monday included numbers for Saturday and Sunday, which were a dip from the over 20 cases the two previous weekends. 25 people also recovered from the virus, moving the number of active cases at 36 in the Tri-County-area but no patients in hospital.

Dr. Paula Stewart, Chief Medical Officer for the area, is telling residents the lockdown will only be effective if people continue to follow public health guidelines and to avoid travel over the holidays.

"We have been here before in March and April, and managed by helping each other," she said in a statement.

"From March on, as a community we have committed to following public health precautions to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection. This has made a difference. Let’s continue with this same commitment during the next four weeks as we respond to the added restrictions."

She added that supporting local business with online sales and pick-up will help them "survive this challenging time."

Brockville Mayor Jason Baker said he understands that there are frustrations within the community on news of a lockdown but asked residents to continue to follow public health advice to get through what will be a difficult time for many.

"The way I look it, so much of this is outside our control, so instead of trying to judge why it's happening, we just have to find ways to help everybody get through it and be healthy on the other side.

Front of Yonge Mayor Roger Hayley was among municipal politicians that panned the lockdown, as he noted the low case numbers in the area and no patients in hospital.

"I understand the problems in the Toronto-area in the hospitals, but I don't think Perth, Smiths Falls, Kemptville or Brockville have any cases of COVID, which is a good thing, since we have done our part," Hayley said.

"So it's disappointing."

The Mayor of Ottawa echoed Hayley's comments as he said the move "blindsided" the City, which has had relatively low case numbers for the past number of weeks.

The lockdown is expected to last until Jan. 23 in southern Ontario but the Ford Government said the situation will be monitored on a daily basis.