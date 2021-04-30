Eleven new COVID-19 cases, three people in hospital

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston on Thursday as active cases rose slightly in the region.

With six recoveries also reported, there are 81 active cases in KFL&A as of Friday morning and three people remain in hospital. Two patients are being treated in the intensive care unit.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer for KFL&A re-iterated during a media call on Thursday that the three people in hospital were in their mid-50's, not necessarily elderly people, as he cautioned residents about being complacent despite news vaccines are being made more widely available.

"One dose provides some immunity and some protection," Moore said, but added that restrictions will need to remain in place until at least 70 to 80 per cent of the population is fully immunized.

"That’s when we can start to review decreasing public health measures," Moore said as he urged residents to continue to respect the current stay at home order and public health advice.

"Our destiny’s in our hands; we’ve got to wash them, we’ve gotta use them to put a mask on," he said, adding that residents need to "maintain our physical distancing, stay within our household, get our numbers down, increase our immunization and that’s the recipe to success and reopening," he said.

Ontario reported 3,871 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a slight increase from the day before, but the seventh straight day below 4,000.

41 more deaths were also reported as Ontario passed the 8,000 death mark since the start of the pandemic. 8,029 Ontarians have died from the virus as of Thursday.

Hospitals continue to be overwhelmed across the province, with 2,248 people hospitalized with the virus and 884 in intensive care.

Despite the expansion of the province's vaccine rollout announced on Thursday, provincial health officials are urging residents to continue to follow public health measures.