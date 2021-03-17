Emergency restrictions placed on Smiths Falls, Perth after spike in COVID-19

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has placed new restrictions on Western Lanark County as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

An emergency order has been issued for Perth and Smiths Falls effective Monday, which means more limits at bars and restaurants, the closure of sports facilities while venues, both public and private, are forbidden from renting for private gatherings. This includes banquet halls and places of worship.

A similar order was put in place in Carleton Place, Beckwith and Mississippi Mills two weeks ago after a spike in cases in the eastern part of Lanark County.

Dr. Paula Stewart, Chief Medical Officer of Health for the Tri-County-area said in a statement that inconsistent mask use at local workplaces, social gatherings and residents going to work with COVID-19 symptoms are the biggest driver in new cases in the area.

"This Class Order will reduce opportunities for people to gather and have close unprotected contact with others outside their household in public and private facilities," Stewart said in a statement, as she urged residents to continue to follow public health advice.

Failing to comply with the emergency order can result in a fine of up to $5,000 per day or part of each day when the offence occurs or continues.

Lanark County sees surge in cases recently

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark on Tuesday as active cases have now reached 76 as of Wednesday morning, with the majority of the cases still centered in Lanark County. 36 of the active cases are based in Lanark West, while 29 cases are in Lanark East, according to detailed data from the Health Unit. Just 11 cases are active elsewhere in the region.

Brockville Mayor Jason Baker urged residents to continue to follow public health advice this week to avoid more restrictions.

"There's a few different steps between green and yellow, but primarily its used as a warning that things are not heading in the right direction," Baker told 104.9 MOVE FM in an interview on Tuesday, referencing the colour-code on the province's restriction framework.

"So we can try to get this thing under control before we go to orange or any other colour," he said.

Baker also said he was hopeful the health unit can lobby the province to loosen restrictions in less hard hit parts of the Tri-County area, like Brockville, to avoid local businesses feeling the pain of another lockdown.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark is currently in the yellow zone of the province's framework, downgraded from green earlier this week after a spike in cases and a rise in the infection rate.