Family Day celebrations welcomes the community back to Garrison Petawawa

All members of the public and military community are welcome to a Family Day event at Dundonald Hall in Garrison Petawawa. This celebration being the first hosted at the Garrison since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the Garrison are incredibly excited to welcome community members back to the Hall, to show what they do, and create enthusiasm in the community.

The event takes place on Saturday, August 27th, with activities starting at 10:00 a.m admission is free of charge. The day will include a variety of fun activities for the whole family. Kicking off the day with fun inflatable, and face painting. There will also be a petting zoo set up, along with family entertainment. The Garrison is also looking forward to performing military displays for the public, something that they have not been able to show off since 2019. There will also be a barbeque at the Hall for families to enjoy. The event will wrap up around 4:00 p.m.

Those who attend will be able to join the Garrison while they cheer on participants in Iron Warrior 2022, as they cross the finish line at the Hall.