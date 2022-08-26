Family Fair coming to Brockville raises money for Food Banks

The Dare to Care Family Fair is coming to Brockville this September. The event is a fundraiser in support of the Brockville and Area Food Bank. The family-friendly community event will be held on September 3rd at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 96 on Park street.

The day starts at 9:30 a.m. with fun activities for the whole family. Kids in attendance will enjoy inflatable bouncy castles and a petting zoo, while anyone can browse through the various vendors that will be setting up shop for the day, or participating in a silent auction.

For food, there will be breakfast and lunch during the fair. Both meals are provided on a 'pay what you can basis.

Funds raised by the event go to The Food Bank, which has been struggling with increased costs and record high demand since the start of the pandemic like many non-profits. Admission to the event is free of charge and visitors are encouraged to donate what they can. At the various activities, there will be fish bowl collection jars and debit/credit machines.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray