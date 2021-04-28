Fifth COVID-19 death of third wave reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

A fifth person has died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark during the current third wave of the pandemic.

The death was reported by the Health Unit on Tuesday and no details have been released about the man because of privacy concerns.

It's the 59th death reported in the Tri-County area since the start of the pandemic and comes as cases in the area have been plateauing, down massively from its third wave height just three weeks ago.

Five new cases were reported on Tuesday versus nine people who recovered, pushing active cases down to 61.

Four people remain in hospital including one person who is being treated in intensive care.

Eastern Lanark has the most active cases with 19 and has continued to grow over the past two weeks while other areas, like Brockville has seen a decline.

The Brockville-area saw four fewer cases than Monday with 14 active cases as of Wednesday morning.

Ontario on Tuesday reported its fourth straight day of decreased cases, adding to 3,265 new cases along with 29 more deaths. The death toll in the province now stands at 7,935.

There are 2,336 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 875 in intensive care units. 589 patients are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

The province reports that 362,563 people in Ontario have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and are now considered immunized against the disease.

Officials said that 94,819 doses of the vaccine were administered to residents in the province in the previous 24-hour period.