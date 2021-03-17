Firefighters tackle blaze at Beckett's Landing restaurant

Firefighters battled a blaze overnight at a restaurant along the shores of the Rideau River in Beckett's Landing.

Fire crews were called to the New Rideau Restaurant at 10:43 p.m. Tuesday by a neighbour who could see smoke and flames.

The flames had gone through the roof by the time firefighters arrived and were threatening to spread to several nearby propane tanks, Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) said in a news release.

The building was empty at the time and no injuries have been reported.

It took firefighters until 1 a.m. to get the blaze under control, with the help of crews from the North Grenville Fire Service.

What caused the fire is currently unknown.