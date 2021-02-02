First concrete girders for 'third crossing' arrive in Kingston

The first of nearly 100 concrete girders have arrived in Kingston for the so-called 'Third-Crossing Project.'

The first girder arrived Monday, one of 95 150-foot pieces that will support the bridge deck from pier-to-pier on the new crossing that will connect Kingston's east and west ends over the Cataraqui River.

"We're excited for this next phase of construction where residents will now start to see more work happening above the water," Mark Van Buren, Deputy Commissioner at the City of Kingston's Major Projects Office said in a news release.

"The team has prepared extensively for the safe arrival and installation of these impressive pieces of infrastructure; however, this is still a first for the City. We're asking the public for their patience as we help them arrive safely into the community with minimal traffic disruption."

The girders are some of the largest ever made for a bridge in Ontario, according to City Officials, and will continue to arrive in Kingston over the next few months starting near the west shore and continuing east towards the main span throughout the year. Steel for the main span of the new 1.2 km two-lane bridge is expected to arrive in the spring.