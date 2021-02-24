First COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens in Kemptville, others to follow

The first of four mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark opened in Kemptville on Tuesday with another set to open on Thursday.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit said the clinic at the COVID-19 assessment centre in Kemptville opened on Tuesday to begin the rollout of community vaccines.

A clinic is also set to open in Almonte on Thursday that will be followed by Brockville and Smiths Falls over the next few days, according to the Health Unit.

Debbie Allingham, Nurse at the Kemtpville District Hospital, was the first person to receive her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic, as the first vaccines are being doled out to health-care workers who are in direct contact with people at high risk of COVID-19. Long-term care residents recently received their shots from mobile clinics sent to area facilities.

The Health Unit stresses the shots will be given to people based on a strict priority list set by provincial government guidelines. It said all appointments are booked ahead of time with no walk-ins, while it expects more flexibility once their is a bigger supply of vaccines.

Rebecca Shams, Health Promoter with the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, said this week that officials also want to urge the public that the vaccines are safe.

"Just to be clear, the science and the facts show that these COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective," she said.

"The more that get them, the more lives will be saved and the better off society will be."

The province recently added those over the age of 80 to the priority list for vaccines and the Health Unit expects those community members to begin to be vaccinated by the middle of next month, as supplies allow. It said those in that age group will be notified when its time to register for a vaccination clinic.