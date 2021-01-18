First vaccines given to health care workers in Tri-County area 

The first health care workers in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark have received their COVID-19 vaccines.

The workers were vaccinated at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre on Thursday after the first shipment of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine was delivered to Southeastern Ontario.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit said the vaccines represent Phase 1 of the provincial vaccines rollout in the area and while virus hotspots in other parts of the province have been given priority to this point, it expects the Tri-County area to catch up as more vaccines become available.

First priority will be for those working in long-term care and at-risk retirement homes, along with residents at such facilities. The Health Unit said it will work with Kingston Health Sciences Centre and other neighbouring health units to ensure an efficient rollout across the area.

"I am very pleased to see the first COVID-19 immunizations happen in LGL, and am proud of all of the hard work to get to this point," Dr. Paula Stewart, Medical Officer of Health for the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit said in a statement.

"This is an important milestone in protecting a vulnerable population in our community."

The Health Unit said it will also begin the roll out of mobile clinics to local long-term care homes and higher risk retirement homes over the next week.

The province has set a target of vaccinating 100 per cent of willing staff, residents, and essential caregivers in long-term care homes and higher-risk retirement homes by February 15, 2021. Dr. David Williams, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, said on the weekend that shipping delays from Pfizer means the province will have to adjust its rollout slightly with less vaccines expected in February then originally thought. Federal officials expect the doses will be made up by the end of March.