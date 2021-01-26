Five Kingston long-term care homes get provincial COVID-19 cash

Five long-term care homes in Kingston are getting almost $1.1 million in provincial funding for additional COVID-19 prevention measures.

Some of those measures include screening checkpoints, money for cleaning, equipment, and operating supplies, as well as staff and service increases.

Providence Manor will receive the lion's share of the local funding at $608,600, followed by Arbour Heights ($66,300), Extendicare Kingston ($135,400); Rideaucrest Home ($64,400) and Trillium Retirement and Care Community ($195,800).

The announcement was made on Monday by MPP for Hastings-Lennox and Addington Daryl Kramp, who said the new funding will go even further to prevent COVID-19 from entering local long-term care homes.

"We are all well aware of the sterling record locally in our LTC homes but the Ontario Government recognizes that continuing vigilance and population protection requires additional measures and

the funding to implement them," he said in a news release.

"The Ontario Government will continue to fund efforts to keep residents and staff safe from COVID infections as we await delivery of sufficient supplies of vaccine to protect everyone in our local communities."

$700,000 has also been doled out to six long-term care homes in Hastings-Lennox and Addington.