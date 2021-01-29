Five new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston, highest so far this week

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston-area on Thursday, the largest increase since the same number was reported last Saturday.

Two of the cases were a result of close contact with an infected person, according to Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health, while one case was linked to an outbreak and two more cases remain under investigation. The cases range in age from a male between 10 and 19 and a man in his 60's.

One person also recovered from the virus on Thursday and the moves that number of active cases up to 19 in KFL&A. One person remains in hospital with the virus being treated in the Intensive Care Unit.

Ontario reported 2,093 new cases of the virus on Thursday as the average daily case count has started to slowly decrease for the province this week. 56 more deaths were also attributed to the virus, including 31 residents in long-term care. 1,338 people remain in provincial hospitals and 358 of those are in intensive care.

New modeling released by the Ontario government on Thursday showed cases have been decreasing since the start of a provincial lockdown on Boxing Day, with cases expected to start to decrease to between 1,000 and 2,000 per day in February, even as low as 500.

The threat of new variants of the virus still remain high, however, so officials said on Thursday it could be more time before provincial restrictions are loosened further.

