Five new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston. those with symptoms urged to get tested

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston-area on Wednesday but seven people also recovered from the virus.

The new recoveries pushed the number of active cases down to 50 in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, with one patient in hospital.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Kingston's Chief Medical Officer of Health, said Wednesday that the best strategy to maintain close case numbers is to monitor and screen for COVID-19 symptoms daily and for residents to immediately get tested if those symptoms develop.

To keep our testing numbers high and our infection rate low in KFL&A, it’s crucial to adapt a low-testing threshold. Screen for symptoms of COVID-19 daily. If symptoms develop get tested early. https://t.co/X8ojcfnuSb #COVID19KFLA — MOH@kflaph.ca (@MOHKFLA) January 6, 2021

Ontario reported more than 3,000 new cases for a third consecutive day on Wednesday with 3,266, as hospitalizations continue to surge in the province. 1,463 people remain in hospital including 361 people in intensive care and 132 people on ventilators. 37 new deaths were also reported from the virus.

The province says 220 of its 626 long-term care homes are experiencing an outbreak.



Ontario says it has administered 10,350 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since in the previous 24-hour period and 60,380 vaccines have been given in total.