Five new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County on Sunday as 26 active cases remain in the area.

None of the patients are in hospital, however 1000 people remain in hospital across the province.

Ontario surpassed another record number of news COVID-19 cases with over 3,900 on Sunday along with 61 news deaths from the virus.

In Toronto, the provinces cabinet is scheduled to meet Monday afternoon to discuss new measures to battle the uptick in new COVID-19 cases.

Premier Doug Ford has stated that nothing is off the table in terms of new lockdown measure and this could include a curfew much like what the province of Quebec implemented over the weekend.

-From CFRA's Dave Phillips