Five new cases of COVID-19, one person remains in hospital

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Tri-County area on Friday as 20 active cases remain in the area as of Monday morning.

Data from the weekend is expected to be updated by the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit late Monday afternoon.

One person remain in hospital being treated in the intensive care unit.

16 of the 20 active cases are present in Lanark County, who've seen the majority of new cases in the past week.

Ontario as a whole reported 1,848 new cases on Sunday as daily cases continue to slow down from the over 3,000 daily cases earlier in the month.

The province said 1,159 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Sunday including 356 in intensive care and 252 on ventilators.

43 more deaths were also reported on Sunday as the death toll in Ontario stands at 6,188.

Ontario Health Officials have confirmed 58 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, also known as the U.K. variant because it emerged there last year, a more contagious and severe strain of the virus. Officials expect the number is higher and said at a briefing last week its expected to become the dominant strain in the province by March.

No cases of the variant have been detected in the Tri-County area as of Monday. One case of the new variant has been confirmed in the Kingston-area, which is believed to have spread to five other people, but Kingston's Medical Officer of Health said last week it's believed its spread has been contained.