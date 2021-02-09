Five new COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday in the latest update from the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit.

The new cases have been reported since Friday but 15 people also recovered from the virus in that timeframe as well.

There are just 12 active cases in the Tri-County area and one person remains in hospital being treated in the intensive care unit.

Despite the low case numbers in the region, the province announced Monday that the area would not be among the first areas that will be allowed to ease COVID-19 restrictions as of Wednesday.

Ontario reported 1,265 new cases of the virus Monday as the downward trend in new cases has continued across the province.

33 more deaths were also linked to the virus, bringing Ontario's death toll to 6,538 since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations have also continued to decline as fewer than 1,000 people remain in hospital for the first time in months.

A total of 386,171 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered by the province as of Tuesday morning.