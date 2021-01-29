Five new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Tri-County area on Thursday, the largest increase since last Friday.

The new cases push the active cases in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark up to 16. There is one person in hospital in the intensive care unit.

Ontario reported 2,093 new cases of the virus on Thursday as the average daily case count has started to slowly decrease for the province this week. 56 more deaths were also attributed to the virus, including 31 residents in long-term care. 1,338 people remain in provincial hospitals and 358 of those are in intensive care.

New modeling released by the Ontario government on Thursday showed cases have been decreasing since the start of a provincial lockdown on Boxing Day, with cases expected to start to decrease to between 1,000 and 2,000 per day in February, even as low as 500.

The threat of new variants of the virus still remain high, however, so officials said on Thursday it could be more time before provincial restrictions are loosened further.

