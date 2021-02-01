Former Police Chief Bill Hackett passes away at 90 

Former Kingston Police Chief Bill Hackett has passed away at the age of 90.

The police force announced Hackett passed away on Thursday.

In a statement, current chief Antje McNeely called Hackett "a tenacious investigator and a courageous officer willing to risk his life in an effort to protect the public from dangerous individuals."

Hackett retired after 44 years of service, the lengthiest service ever recorded by an officer with the Kingston Police Service.

His volunteer work was also recognized throughout his career, particularly with Kingston Minor Hockey Association and the Kingston Skating Club, earning Hackett an induction into the Kingston District and Sports Hall of Fame.

"Bill was truly the epitome of altruism," McNeely said in a statement, noting his work with numerous charities and organizations including the Penitentiary Museum and the Boys and Girls Club. She said he also contributed to the Board of Managers at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, the Board of Directors of the Youth Diversion Program, Operation Christmas Child, the Children's Kingston Regional Cancer Centre and the Salvation Army Ontario East Division Celebrity Day Campaign.

"In retirement, Bill gave unceasingly of himself to community activities."

A drive-by visitation will be held Tuesday at James Reid Funeral Home followed by a private service on Wednesday. The Police Force said a celebration of life for Hackett will happen at a later date.