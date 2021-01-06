Former Senator, MPP Bob Runciman named to Order of Ontario

Former Senator and longtime Brockville MPP Bob Runciman is one of 47 people who has been named to the Order of Ontario.

Runicman was a member of the Senate until stepping down in 2017 when he reached the mandatory retirement age of 75.

The Brockville MPP has had a long and impressive resume including serving as cabinet minister for six different ministries and for three premiers.

For two year he was also Interim Leader of the Opposition and the Progressive Conservative Party.

Other appointees of the order include former Ontario premiers Mike Harris and Ernie Eaves as well as Mississauga's longest serving mayor Hazel McCallion.

Runciman has hinted that he may return to public life in some form in the future.