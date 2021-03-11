Forty-six local pharmacies to dole out COVID-19 vaccines

Forty-six pharmacies in the Kingston-area will start doling out COVID-19 vaccinations to those between 60 and 64 as early as Friday.

A list of participating pharmacies was released on Wednesday as Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington is one of three regions of the province to start a pilot project with pharmacies. The project is also underway in Toronto and Windsor.

The pharmacies that will administer Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines are in Kingston, Amhertsview, Bath, Harrowsmith, Inverary, Napanee, Northbrook and Sharbot Lake. A list has now been made available on KFL&A Public Health's website.

Local residents between the ages of 60 and 64 will need to book an appointment by contacting a pharmacy directly.

The pharmacies are part of over 300 taking part in Toronto, Kingston and Windsor as the province gears up for a wider rollout.

The Health Unit expects to receive up to 20,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine as early as Friday. The province said on Wednesday that appointments would be available for booking as of Friday.