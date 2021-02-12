Four charged after largest seizure of carfentanil in Kingston Police history

Four people face charges after what Kingston Police call the largest seizure of the powerful opioid carfentanil in the force's history.

Police said search warrants were executed on two homes in the Rideau Heights neighbourhood Wednesday after a nearly month's long investigation into drug activity in the area, which they said was of concern because of the proximity to two elementary schools.

Officers seized roughly $30,000 worth of carfentanil, fentanyl, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, xanax pills and codeine pills, along with $7,000 cash, six replica firearms and one prohibited weapon. Police said two children were also present during the bust, within feet of a bag of fentanyl and carfentanil, both deadly opioids.

Two people at one home were charged with five drug-trafficking related charges along with possession of proceeds of crime. One person was also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon. Two people at another home was arrested and charged with drug possession. None of the accused names were released by police.

Police believe its the larges seizure of carfentanil in its history, an opioid that is 100 times more potent than fentanyl and police believe it was being mixed with fentanyl to make it stronger.