Four cows die in truck crash near Pakenham

Police said no one was hurt but four cows were killed after a transport hauling cattle crashed on Monday afternoon near Pakenham.

Lanark OPP said the truck carrying 80 head of cattle crashed on the 12th Concession of Pakenham just before 1 p.m. Monday. The driver was not hurt but the crash scattered the cows being transported around the area, as police said four cows died because of their injuries.

Police said they were helped by members of the Mississippi Mills Fire Department and a number of local farmers who came to the scene to get the cows off of the roadway. A large animal veterinarian was also brought to the scene to assess and treat some of the injured cows.

The 59-year-old driver has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act but OPP didn't say what charges he faces.

