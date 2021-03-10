Four new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County on Tuesday as four people also recovered from the virus.

That leaves the number of active cases unchanged from the previous day at 29. One person is being treated in the intensive care unit in hospital.

McNab/Braeside has the highest number of active cases in the region with ten, according to the latest data from the Renfrew County and District Health Unit.

Ontario reported 1,185 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and six more deaths connected to the virus. 689 people remain in provincial hospitals including 290 in intensive care.

Provincial data showed 31,047 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were also administered since Monday.