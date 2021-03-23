Four new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County on Monday as infections stayed stable in the area.

No one recovered from the virus Monday so the new cases pushed the total of active cases up to 20 in the region. Six people are being treated for the virus in hospital, including two in intensive care.

The relatively low case numbers are in contrast to nearby regions like, Leeds, Grenville and Lanark and the City of Ottawa, who have both seen their cases numbers spike over the past two weeks. Both area were put into the province's red zone on Monday in response to high infection rates.

Ontario reported 1,699 new cases on Monday, pushing the positivity rate above five per cent for the first time in more than six weeks.

Three more virus-related deaths were reported as well but none in long-term care homes, while over 800 people are being treated in provincial hospitals.