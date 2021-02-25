Four new cases of COVID-19, 'potential case' at Polson Park Public School

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston on Wednesday, while two people also recovered from the virus.

The new cases push the number of active cases in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington to 16, with one person being treated in hospital.

The Limestone District School Board said Wednesday that health officials are investigating a 'potential positive case' Polson Park Public School. One cohort was sent home on Wednesday as a precaution and the school board said all affected students and parents would be notified.

"The board continues to work closely with KFL&A Public Health to ensure that necessary steps are taken to prevent further spread of the virus both in the school and the community," the board said in a statement.

Ontario reported 1,054 new cases of the virus Wednesday, jumping back above one thousand after Tuesday saw fewer cases.

Nine more deaths were also reported Wednesday while 675 people remain in provincial hospitals.

Another 17,141 doses of vaccine were given out in the province since Tuesday's daily update, according to the provincial data.

The province announced on Wednesday that it will start administering COVID-19 vaccines to residents aged 80 and older in the third week of March, while an online booking system for vaccines is expected to be in place by March 15.