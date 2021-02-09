Four new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston-area on Monday while the same number of people recovered from the virus.

That leaves the number of active cases at 15, unchanged from the previous day. One person does remain in hospital being treated in the intensive care unit.

With cases remaining low in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, the province announced Monday the area was one of three that can start to re-open its economy as of Wednesday.

Ontario reported 1,265 new cases of the virus Monday as the downward trend in new cases has continued across the province.

33 more deaths were also linked to the virus, bringing Ontario's death toll to 6,538 since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations have also continued to decline as fewer than 1,000 people remain in hospital for the first time in months.

A total of 386,171 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered by the province.