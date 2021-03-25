Four new COVID-19 cases, active cases slightly higher

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County Wednesday as active cases pushed slightly higher.

There are now 22 active cases of the virus in the area and the latest data from the Renfrew County and District Health Unit showed six people being treated for the virus in hospital. Two patients are being treated in the intensive care unit.

Ontario continued its string of high cases on Wednesday, reporting 1,571 new cases and 10 new deaths from the virus.

Hospitalizations are also a concern across the province as they've surged the past week; 893 people are being treated for the virus in provincial hospitals and that includes over 300 in intensive care.

The province reported that 72,451 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were given out since its last update, the highest number administered in a single day so far.

