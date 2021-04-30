Four new COVID-19 cases as active cases on the rise

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County on Thursday as active cases have risen to 51.

Four people remain being treated in hospital including one person in intensive care, according to the latest data from the Renfrew County and District Health Unit.

The Deep River-area is the local hotspot after a community outbreak was declared on Wednesday. Two people recovered in the area on Thursday but 13 active cases remain in the town.

Ontario reported 3,871 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a slight increase from the day before, but the seventh straight day below 4,000.

41 more deaths were also reported as Ontario passed the 8,000 death mark since the start of the pandemic. 8,029 Ontarians have died from the virus as of Thursday.

Hospitals continue to be overwhelmed across the province, with 2,248 people hospitalized with the virus and 884 in intensive care.

Despite the expansion of the province's vaccine rollout announced on Thursday, provincial health officials are urging residents to continue to follow public health measures.